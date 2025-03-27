Kriti Sanon Aces Her Airport Fashion In White Embroidered <i>Kurta</i> Set

Kriti Sanon is a big-time fashionista, and her recent look is proof. The star is known for her impeccable style, and she never fails to leave the fashion police impressed with her stylish looks. The star was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, looking stylish as ever.

For her airport style, the star kept it simple and minimal in white ethnic attire. The star opted for a white kurta featuring a deep plunging neckline and green thread embroidery all over it. The green thread embroidery came with floral motifs all over the kurta, adding a pop of vibrant hue to her monochromatic look. The star paired her kurta with matching pants, exuding comfort and style. Letting the outfit talk, the star ditched heavy accessories and just went with matching flats to complete her look.

For her makeup, Kriti kept it subtle with her no-makeup-makeup look, with lots of skin tint, an ample amount of blush and highlighter, nude lids and pink lips. The star styled her straight tresses cascading down her shoulders, looking gorgeous as ever.

