Advertisement

Kriti Sanon Aces Her Airport Fashion In White Embroidered Kurta Set

For her airport look, Kriti Sanon looked beautiful as ever in an all-white kurta set

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Kriti Sanon Aces Her Airport Fashion In White Embroidered <i>Kurta</i> Set

Kriti Sanon is a big-time fashionista, and her recent look is proof. The star is known for her impeccable style, and she never fails to leave the fashion police impressed with her stylish looks. The star was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, looking stylish as ever.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Makes The Cutout Backless Dress Look Cool Again

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

For her airport style, the star kept it simple and minimal in white ethnic attire. The star opted for a white kurta featuring a deep plunging neckline and green thread embroidery all over it. The green thread embroidery came with floral motifs all over the kurta, adding a pop of vibrant hue to her monochromatic look. The star paired her kurta with matching pants, exuding comfort and style. Letting the outfit talk, the star ditched heavy accessories and just went with matching flats to complete her look.

For her makeup, Kriti kept it subtle with her no-makeup-makeup look, with lots of skin tint, an ample amount of blush and highlighter, nude lids and pink lips. The star styled her straight tresses cascading down her shoulders, looking gorgeous as ever.

Also Read: On Why She Works Out In Heels, Miley Cyrus Says, "I'm Interested In Feminizing The Workout Space"

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kriti Sanon, Kriti Sanon Looks, KRITI SANON AIRPORT LOOK
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now