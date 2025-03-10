Kriti Sanon Aces Her Red Carpet Look In An Ivory Traditional Rajasthani <i>Poshak</i> And Sheer Lehenga

It was a glamorous affair for Bollywood celebrities at the IIFA Digital Awards on March 8, 2025. The star-studded event became more special for Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as she won not one but two awards for her performance in the film Do Patti. Her performance was not the only thing to talk about that day; the star also made heads turn with her impeccable style and fashionable red carpet look. Held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the IIFA Awards 2025 grandly celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Turns To A Beach Day Classic For Her Seychelles Vacation In A Chic Swim Set

For the event, the star donned an all-ivory look that celebrated the pink city, Jaipur. Designed by renowned fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, Kriti's ensemble was from the designer's Desert Rose couture collection, which he showcased at India Couture Week 2023 in New Delhi.

Styled by fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, Kriti was stunned in an ivory look. The star looked like a vision in a Rajasthani poshak designed in a contemporary silhouette. The star opted for a long ivory kurta, which she paired with a sheer lehenga skirt that celebrated tradition with the designer's signature style. Her long tunic came with a buttoned front, which played the ideal blend of classical charm and modern style.

The star accessorised her look with royal golden jewellery by Amrapali Jewels and Apala by Sumit and a matching golden bag. The highlight of her red-carpet look was the quintessential layered gold necklaces. The intricate pearl detailing and motifs added a regal touch to her overall style. For her makeup, Kriti went for her signature subtle glam look with a subtle base, lots of highlighter and blush, soft smokey brown lids, kohl-rimmed eyes, winged liner, mascara-coated lashes, neatly done brows, and nude pink lips. The star completed her look by tying her hair in a messy braid, while her bangs framed her face perfectly.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Stuns In A Satin Bodycon Dress Worth Rs 183,688 For Her "Evening In Melbourne"