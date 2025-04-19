Advertisement

Kriti Sanon's Radiant Complexion Works Like Magic With Her Peach-Perfect Glam

Kriti Sanon makes heads turn with her radiant and ravishing glam avatar with the perfect touch of peach

Read Time: 2 mins
Kriti Sanon's Radiant Complexion Works Like Magic With Her Peach-Perfect Glam
Kriti Sanon looked like a million bucks in a peach perfect glam avatar

Kriti Sanon looked like a total dazzling diva as she dolled up to grace the latest cover of Grazia. The 34-year-old actress was a total stunner in her latest glam avatar that was witness to her glass-like skin with accents of peach swept across her eyes and lips to make her look pretty and perfect at the same time.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kritisanon

Kriti Sanon looked like a million bucks dolled up for a magazine cover shoot that saw her dressed head-to-toe in Burberry couture pieces. But what caught our eyes was her glam look of the day featuring a crystal clear and beaming complexion that shone from a mile away. She topped this with her arched brows, a wash of radiant pink blush and silver highlight swept across her cheeks along with a touch of bronzer. These made for the perfect canvas for the peach perfect splashes of colour added to her eyes and lips. Kriti sported a wash of shimmery peach eyeshadow along with bronzer defined lids and a wash of mascara to lend a dramatic look to her lashes. Kriti wrapped up the makeup look on the right notes of monotone glam with a satin textured peach hued lip colour that was tailor-made for summer.

Kriti's tresses matched steps with her beauty look of the day by being styled into a centre parted salon style curls with fringes that framed her face just right.

Kriti Sanon's peach perfect glam is nothing short of stunning.

