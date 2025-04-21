Kriti Sanon Aces Her Travel Beauty Look In Minimal Base And Glossy Lips

Kriti Sanon never fails to impress with her back-to-back stylish looks. From her impeccable fashion choices to her subtle beauty picks, the star never fails to leave a mark. Recently, Kriti shared a series of pictures from her "much-needed reset" trip. But what grabbed our attention was her ever-subtle beauty look.

In the pictures, Kriti can be seen donning a no-makeup-makeup look, and we are here for all the inspiration.For her travel look, Kriti ditched the heavy-coverage foundation; instead, she opted for a light and smooth skin tint for all the glow and minimal base. She also went with a rosy cheek tint, no highlighter, neatly filled brows, mascara on the lashes, light brown eyelids, and a glossy tinted lip balm. She further elevated her look by clutching up her hair with a few fringes framing her face just perfectly.

In another look, the star added a pop of colour to her minimal makeup look by opting for a soft pink lip shade, looking beautiful as ever.