Kriti Sanon's June Photo Dump Is Packed WIth Coffee Runs, Self Love And Quality Time With Friends

Kriti Sanon is bidding goodbye to June with a special post. Recently, the actress shared her June photo dump on Instagram, filled with fun, friends and family. As Kriti counts down to her birthday next month, she gives her fans a glimpse into her personal life through a series of adorable pictures.

From cosy coffee runs to quality time spent with friends and family, Kriti's June dump was filled with heartwarming moments that highlighted the importance of self-love and gratitude.

The opening frame featured Kriti on a flight with her sister, Nupur Sanon. The next slide showed a glass of orange juice sitting beside a tube of lip balm. It was followed by a picture of Kriti with her friends. The actress also shared a glimpse of photo booth strips featuring actor Varun Dhawan. The duo was seen making playful and affectionate poses in the pictures.

Next up, there is an image of two plastic tumblers filled with matcha and iced coffee. Kriti spent some quality time with her pet dogs - Disco (a Bichon Frise) and Phoebe (a toy poodle). In another image, the actress was seen posing with Nupur, singer Stebin Ben and Netflix executive Ambika Mehrotra.

Kriti Sanon concluded her June dump with a picture of her using a facial massager to help with her skincare routine.

The side note read, "Surrounded with my happy people, Love and Self Love, June is almost khatam.. Birthday Month starting soon."

Check out the post here:

As Kriti Sanon steps into her birthday month, her June photo dump has undoubtedly set the tone for a joyous celebration with loved ones. With her infectious energy and zest for life, Kriti's post was loved by her fans, who can't wait to see what's in store for her upcoming projects and milestones.