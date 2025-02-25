Prajakta Koli Channels <i>Maharashtrian</i> Bride Vibes In A Red <i>Benarasi</i> Saree On <i>Sangeet</i> Ceremony With Fiance Vrishank Khanal

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal are leaving no chance to make our single hearts cry with their beautiful pre-wedding snippets. After the adorable mehendi and haldi ceremony, the couple has now shared pictures from their sangeet ceremony, and they are too pretty to miss.

For the sangeet ceremony, both Prajakta and Vrishank opted for stunning traditional looks. Ditching the trendy gowns and dresses, Prajakta channelled her inner Maharashtrian self and donned a beautiful red Benarasi saree. Her traditional saree embodied elegance as it featured golden embroidery all over it. The intricate zari and threadwork detailing added more glam to the look. The star beautifully draped the nine yards elegantly and paired it with a matching blouse that had golden borders on the sleeves. The star accessorised her traditional ensemble with a golden choker necklace, a Marathi nose ring, bangles, a chandrakor bindi, and a pair of golden earrings.

The bride-to-be added her personal touch as she opted for her signature makeup look. With a seamless base, an ample amount of blush and highlighter, mascara-coated eyes, brown lids, perfectly shaped brows, and nude lips. For her hair, Prajakta left her hair half tied and nicely adorned with a gajra, which added a more Indian touch to the look.

Talking about Vrishank's look, the groom-to-be complemented his to-be bride in a black-clad suit. His suit featured a buttoned jacket, which he paired with matching pants. In the pictures, the couple can be seen dancing and candidly posing whilst enjoying their sangeet ceremony.

