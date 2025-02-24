Prajakta Koli And Vrishank Khanal Keep It Stylish In Green Outfits By Anita Dongre For Their Pre-Wedding Rituals

Just when we were getting over, Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khundal's adorable mehendi snippets. The couple posted a series of pictures from their other pre-wedding rituals. This time, not keeping it subtle and minimal, the duo went with glamorous and fashionable ensembles. Both Prajakta and Vrishank shared a series of pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies, and they look stunning together.

Also Read: Benny Blanco On Relationship With Selena Gomez: "I Worship The Ground She Walks On"

This time, Prajakta went with a royal touch and opted for a bottle green lehenga set by ace designer Anita Dongre. Her highly embellished lehenga came with heavy silver thread embroidery all over it. The lehenga set consisted of a deep V-neckline blouse that accentuated her curves just perfectly. She paired it with a matching skirt. The set featured floral detailing all over it with geometrical patterns that define Anita's signature design. The intricate detailing added more charm to the whole look. Prajakta paired her look with matching juttis and golden accessories. She opted for a golden choker, a pair of statement golden earrings, and a bracelet from the designer Anita Dongre's jewellery collection. Talking about her makeup, Prajakta kept her signature makeup look, with a flawless base, lots of highlighter, contoured cheeks, an ample amount of blush, wispy lashes, winged liner, soft pink eyelids, neatly done eyebrows, and nude lips. She completed her look by letting her hair down and half pinned perfectly adorned with flowers.

On the other hand, groom-to-be Vrishank also opted for Anita Dongre for the occasion. He opted for an ivory-coloured three-piece kurta set that came with a pastel green coat featuring soft floral detailings.

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khundal are set to tie the knot on February 25, 2025.

Also Read: Prajakta Koli And Vrishank Khanal Stun In Red And Ivory Outfits For Their Mehendi Ceremony