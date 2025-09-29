Sachin Tendulkar On Raising Fit, Happy Children: Reduce Screen Time And Do This Simple Exercise

Is your child always on the phone or busy playing video games? Excessive screen time is one of the biggest issues parents are dealing with, but are you taking the right steps to tackle it? Well, if you want to but don't know where to begin, Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently shared some parenting tips on how you can help your children lead a healthy and happy life.

In an exclusive interview with Eenadu ETV Bharat, Sachin revealed why it is important to adopt a healthy lifestyle to stay fit.

Being Healthy Helps You Be Happy

Sachin says, "Being healthy is the most important thing for a person to be happy. It is the foundation for leading a happy life. Sports and physical exercise can help one achieve health and happiness. Developing a sports culture is important for India, and it is the key to building a healthy future in the context of increasing screen addiction."

Tips On Building A Healthy Childhood

Further explaining the need for children to play more and get involved in physical activity, he shared some ways with the publication that can help parents.

"Children should be encouraged to spend most of their time on the playground. The efforts to bring about a change in society where children are encouraged to play must start from our homes," advises the former cricketer.

He suggests walking as one of the most effective ways to stay fit. "Walking should be preferred instead of going by bike or car for short distances. It should be made an addiction. People should reduce the use of digital gadgets to avoid problems caused by excessive screen time. Everyone should dedicate at least half an hour a day to exercise," he explains further.

Tips To Lead A Healthy Lifestyle

Not just walking, the cricket icon also believes that adopting a healthy lifestyle is not a difficult task. For him, simple habits can help you stay fit, healthy and happy. Further explaining what constitutes a healthy lifestyle, Sachin suggests the following:

Eating nutritious food

Getting enough sleep

Playing some sport

Exercising every day

Sachin emphasises that these simple yet consistent habits can help you transform not only your life but also the health of the nation. All you have to do is take the first step and embrace a healthy lifestyle.