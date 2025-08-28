Malaika Arora Starts Her Day With This Detox Drink, Expert Decodes Why It's Great For Your Gut

Bollywood's fitness diva Malaika Arora is admired not only for her toned physique but also for her radiant, youthful skin. While many assume the glow comes from elaborate skincare routines or cosmetic treatments, Malaika credits it to something far simpler, a morning detox drink. Made with just three kitchen staples, cumin (jeera), carom seeds (ajwain), and fennel (saunf), this easy preparation has become her go-to for better digestion, detoxification, and skin health.

To understand why this drink works, we reached out to a medical expert who explained how gut health is directly linked to glowing skin and overall wellness.

The Gut-Skin Connection

Dt Komal Malik, Head Dietitian at Asian Hospital, Faridabad, highlights the role digestion plays in maintaining skin health.

"There is a strong link between good digestion and bright skin. Many skin-related issues can be avoided entirely if the stomach and intestines are in working order. Surprisingly, the solution to most digestive problems can be found right in the kitchen, rather than in costly supplements," she told NDTV.

Why Cumin, Ajwain, and Fennel Work Together

According to Dt Komal Malik, cumin (jeera) includes thymol, a natural chemical that promotes saliva production, ensuring that digestion begins even before food enters the stomach. "It relieves indigestion, nausea, and bloating. Cumin also stimulates bile secretion, which is essential for fat breakdown, making it particularly beneficial after a big meal," she added.

She further shared that carom seeds (ajwain) help with gas and acid reflux and are especially effective for stomach disorders. "Ajwain is known to stimulate digestive fire making it great for relieving heaviness and sluggishness in the body," Dt Komal Malik explained.

Talking about how fennel helps with gut health, she said, "Fennel (saunf) stands out due to its cooling properties, which balance the hot characteristics of cumin and ajwain. It relaxes the smooth muscles of the digestive tract, providing relief from cramps, IBS, and poor digestion. Fennel when taken properly balances all three doshas (vata, pitta, and kapha) according to Ayurveda."

How to Make Malaika's Detox Drink

Ingredients:

1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

1 tsp carom seeds (ajwain)

1 tsp fennel seeds (saunf)

A few drops of lemon juice (optional)

Method:

Lightly roast cumin, fennel, and carom seeds at night.

Steep them in a glass of water overnight.

In the morning, boil the mixture for a few minutes.

Strain, sip it warm, and add a few drops of lemon juice for enhanced benefits.

The Takeaway

Malaika's morning ritual proves that radiant skin and good health don't always require expensive products or supplements. With a handful of everyday ingredients and a consistent practice, you can strengthen your gut, detoxify your system, and naturally achieve a healthy glow. This fitness icon's simple routine is a reminder that sometimes the best wellness solutions are hidden in our kitchen shelves.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora Nails A Handstand, And The Benefits Will Motivate You Too