Vivek Agnihotri Reveals Black Rice Keeps His Blood Sugar Levels In Check. We Asked Experts

Whether you are an actor or a director, health should always be a priority, and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri abides by it. Vivek Agnihotri recently shared some details of her diet in an interview with Curly Tales.

The Bengal Files director recently shared that he includes black rice with vegetables in his diet. "It has complex carbs and fibre. No oil. Black rice gets slowly absorbed in your body. It doesn't spike blood sugar levels, and all the issues happen only when blood sugar levels spike. This is the beginning of the disease. However, I am not a diabetic at all."

Does Black Rice Help You Regulate Your Blood Sugar Levels

NDTV spoke to Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietitian at Manipal Hospital, Yeshwantpur, Bangaluru, Karnataka, to understand the science behind this.

The Dietitian calls "Fibre" the hero component in black rice. "It is rich in fibre, which can help control your blood sugar levels. More fibre means slower digestion, which helps release carbohydrates slowly and compensates for the release of insulin from the pancreas. This can help manage your blood sugar levels."

"The more fiber in the form of complex carbohydrates, the lower the spikes in sugar levels. It will also help avoid hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia," shares the expert.

The Difference Between White And Black Rice

White rice are a staple in Indian households but is black rice a better alternative. Here's what the expert has to say about it.

White rice

Appearance and processing: White rice is polished and refined Bran. Processing also includes removing germs with the help of the starchy endosperm.

Nutritional value: High in carbohydrates, low in fibre, vitamins, and minerals due to refining. While it is a quick energy source, white rice is less nutritious.

Health benefits: Easier to digest so suitable for people with digestive issues. This should be fortified to enrich the nutrition with folic acid and iron.

Taste and cooking: Mild flavour, soft, full texture cooks quickly

Black rice