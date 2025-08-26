Inside Bengal Files Director Vivek Agnihotri's Mumbai House: Ocean View To Raja Ravi Varma Art

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi recently gave their fans a glimpse into their luxurious Mumbai residence.

In an interview with Curly Tales, the couple not only shared insights into their personal lives and marriage but also revealed the charm of their sea-facing apartment.

The highlight of their residence is a breathtaking balcony that overlooks the city skyline and the beautiful sea. The spot doubles as an intimate gathering place, where the couple often hosts friends and family.

Pallavi Joshi, who grew up near Shivaji Park and has always had a connection with the sea, cannot live without it. So, the house had to have a balcony with a sea view.

The couple moved into the apartment two years ago, and its interiors were largely designed by Pallavi herself. Vivek Agnihotri revealed that she oversaw nearly every detail of the year-and-a-half-long project, while he only contributed a little.

His personal contribution shines through in the art and sculptures that decorate the space, along with rare oleographs of Raja Ravi Varma and his library.

The interiors are both elegant and warm, which include expansive French windows that flood the rooms with natural light and a spacious living area. Portraits of Hindu deities, crystal chandeliers, and understated yet refined furniture enhance the ambience.

Among the highlights is a special sofa carried over from their old home, where Vivek Agnihotri wrote many of his scripts - a sentimental piece that anchors the new setting.

While Pallavi takes pride in the home she designed, Vivek Agnihotri is currently focused on his next cinematic release, The Bengal Files. Scheduled to hit theatres on September 5, the movie is based on the harrowing events of the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots.