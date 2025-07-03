Priyanka Chopra's Rs 1.84 Lakh Eldred Cotton Pique Dress Is The Perfect Pick For Wimbledon 2025

Priyanka Chopra never fails to mesmerise us with her stylish wardrobe choices. From donning casual dresses to elaborate gowns, the Heads Of State actress tops the charts as the creme-de-la-creme of fashion icons. Priyanka recently attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships along with her husband Nick Jonas. For the occasion, the global star kept it subtle and minimal in an all-white ensemble. She wore an eldred cotton pique day dress worth Rs 1.84 lakhs that came from the shelves of designer label, Ralph Lauren.

Photo Credit: x.com

The chic number featured a structured and spread collar with Italian cotton pique. A sleek sleeveless and fitted neck design gave way to a stunning backless detail, adding a touch of playfulness and sophistication at the same time to the dress. The side-on-seam pockets offered a casual feel to the look. The outfit also had a fitted bodice and a voluminous A-line floor grazing skirt. The subtle pleats of the skirt added volume and elegance to the ensemble like never before.

Photo Credit: x.com

Priyanka Chopra accessorised her dress with a pair of Jacques Marie Mage Krasner sunglasses worth Rs 77,700. The mid-size cat-eye spectacle came with dark oval lenses and featured metal double-arrowhead front pins and softly rounded paddle temples. The Quantico actress also added white flat sandals and Bulgari jewellery to add all the razzle dazzle to her look.

Photo Credit: x.com

For her makeup, Priyanka kept it subtle with a glam foundation, flushed cheeks, lots of highlighter and contour, which worked like magic with soft smokey lids, wispy lashes, neatly done brows and cherry hued lips. She completed her look with centre-parted wavy hair styled and all open, looking gorgeous as ever.

Nick Jonas accompanied Priyanka in a deep blue tailored blazerwith a subtle double-breasted design. Underneath, he wore a crisp white shirt paired with a matching blue tie. His white trousers complemented the blue jacket, creating a sharp and formal appearance.

Priyanka Chopra's Wimbledon ready avatar is bookmark worthy by fashion enthusiasts.

