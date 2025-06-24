Nick Jonas Feels "Lucky" To Have Priyanka Chopra In His Life, And Fans Can't Stop Gushing

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become one of the most popular and loved celebrity couples globally and for the right reasons. Melting our hearts one post at a time, the couple has never hidden their love for each other from their fans.

In a recent Instagram post, Nick Jonas shared an adorable picture of Priyanka sitting on his lap and wrapped around his arms, oozing chemistry, and their Insta fam can't help but swoon. The caption read, "Lucky me (heart emoji)".

Nick and Priyanka setting relationship goals. Photo: Instagram/nickjonas

The picture comes after the final performance of Nick Jonas' play The Last Five Years. It is the way the two support each other's individuality that makes them a power couple. They are often seen at each other's premieres, award shows, or even advocating for causes.

The couple not only looks beautiful together but they make a fashionable couple too. While Nick Jonas looked sharp in a grey suit, Priyanka looked ravishing in a brown halter-neck dress with her makeup on point and her hair tied together in an updo.

From the moment their relationship went public in 2018, they have consistently showcased how modern love can flourish despite the journey-bridging continents and different cultures.



Their 2018 wedding blended Christian and Hindu traditions, highlighting how their union was all about honouring each other's cultures and identities. They are also good at communicating and being playful with each other, which is evident in all of their interviews. Plus, the couple takes time to be with each other despite their busy travel schedules to parenthood.

In the day and age where relationships often fade quickly, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are redefining love and companionship.