Tara Sutaria Knows How To Slay A Natural Glam Avatar With Streaked Bob Tresses

Tara Sutaria has proven yet again that she is the ultimate Bollywood beauty diva. The Apurva actress dished out yet another winning beauty moment that featured her signature barely-there glam look with an all new bob and a fresh hair colour courtesy of Geetanjali Salon and L'Oreal Professionnel Paris.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria Is The Diamond Of The Season In Her Flushed Glam And Sleek Tresses

Tara Sutaria looked like a million bucks in her next to natural makeup that featured a dewy full coverage base, contoured cheekbones, jawline and nose bridge along with a bronzer laden over all warm visage. Arched brows, bronzer swept lids, a black eyeliner, and mascara filled fanned-out eyelashes completed her glam game on the eyes front.

A wash of rose blush on her cheeks teamed with a glowing from within type highlighter gave her the ultimate radiance and glow. Tara wrapped up the look with a caramel nude hued full pigment lip gloss.

If Tara's glam game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? The 29-year-old actress's hair was styled into a fresh bob cut for the summer with the most beautiful and refreshed colour. Her hair makeover was done at the Geetanjali Salon using all L'Oreal Professionnel Paris products.

Tara Sutaria's all new streaked bob tresses are the ultimate crowning glory of her minimal glam avatar.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria Serves Beauty Goals In A Blushed Glam And Wavy Top Knot