Tara Sutaria Is The Diamond Of The Season In Her Flushed Glam And Sleek Tresses

Tara Sutaria makes sure to serve up a beauty storm each time somebody offers her a chance and she more often than not takes it herself. The 29-year-old actress waved her beauty wand this time around as well with her less is more makeup look and her sleek tresses.

Tara Sutaria looked like a million bucks in her latest beauty outing that mesmerizing at its best. The Apurva actress made sure to make heads turn with her flawless base that she topped off with arched brows, a wash of brown eyeshadow on the lids, black eyeliner defined eyes, lots of mascara to give her falsies like lashes, a contoured nose bridge, lots of rose toned blush for a flushed look, and a flesh toned lip colour to add the final touch of glam to this minimal glam moment.

Tara Sutaria's tresses matched steps with her beauty game of the day as she sported a sleek centre parted open tresses look.

Tara Sutaria's latest glam offering is nothing short of breath takingly stunning.

