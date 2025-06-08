Tara Sutaria's All-Black Corpcore Avatar Is Monotone Fashion Done Right

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Tara Sutaria wore a sleek black blazer and top from the label KGL. She styled the outfit with sheer black stockings and pointed black pumps. Accessories included black sunglasses, diamond ear cuffs, and multiple rings.

Tara Sutaria never fails to impress with her impeccable fashion game. Be it ethnic or Western, the actress really knows how to turn heads and win compliments. The Apurva actress is yet again, making us go gaga over her wardrobe choices. This time, she decided to pick something simple yet classy. Tara was spotted wearing a sleek black blazer over a black top with a subtle rounded neckline from the shelves of the clothing label, KGL.

Complementing the attire was a pair of sheer black stockings that extended down their legs, giving it a sophisticated vibe. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Tara Sutaria wore a pair of pointed black pumps to complete the outfit. To elevate her fashion game, the actress added black sunglasses, diamonds studded ear cuffs and multiple rings to her monotone look. The overall outfit exuded a modern sense of style with an emphasis on sleekness and elegance.

Talking about Tara Sutaria's makeup, the actress wore neutral eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and a dash of contour, emphasising the cheekbones and jawline. A soft blush on her cheek added a hint of colour to the overall one-toned look. Tara finished off her appearance with a smear of nude gloss laden on her pout. With a sleek and short hairdo, Tara made a ravishing statement that became the perfect crowning glory of her look.

Tara Sutaria's love for monochrome looks is no secret. Earlier this year, the actress walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in a full-sleeve black lace gown. The star put on a black dress featuring a plunging V-neckline detailing that accentuated her curves just fine. The gathered waist detail that transitioned into a flowing, flared silhouette added a more dramatic flair to her look. Tara paired her look with black heels and left her straight tresses all open cascading down the back.

Tara Sutaria's all-black corporate chic look scores an all-star status in the fashion books.

