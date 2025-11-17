Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya At Luxury Maldives Resort For Her Birthday, Where A Night Costs Rs 1.7 Lakh

Tara Sutaria has kicked off her birthday celebrations. The actress, who will be turning 30 on November 19, has jetted off to the tropical paradise of the Maldives. Her travel companion? Boyfriend and actor Veer Pahariya.

On Sunday, Tara Sutaria shared a glimpse of her tropical escapade on Instagram. The carousel opened to the actress posing against the backdrop of an illuminated banner with the words "Happy Birthday Tara" written in bright, red fairy lights. She looked chic in a black bralette and a matching sarong featuring sheer elements. Golden jewellery rounded off her look.

The next image offered a peek into her staycation at the luxurious JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. The last frame was a video showcasing the ruffling waves crashing against the golden-sand beach. Tara Sutaria's side note read, "BIRTHDAY WEEK BEGINS! T-3 TO GO."

So, what does a night at the JW Marriott in the Maldives cost?

One-Night Stay At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Beach Pool Villa - 1 Bedroom Villa, 1 King, Sunrise View

A room here will cost you $546 (approximately Rs 48,371) for one person. This stay includes breakfast.

The option consists of breakfast and lunch, or dinner, daily for 2 guests at $825 (approximately Rs 73,092).

Choosing the third option will offer you breakfast at three of the resort's popular restaurants and a 3-course dinner daily, followed by a one-time floating breakfast privilege. The price will be $950 (roughly Rs 84,171) per person.

Overwater Pool Villa - 1 Bedroom Villa, 1 King, Sunrise View

The only breakfast option will cost you $575 (roughly Rs 50,946).

Daily breakfast and lunch, or dinner every day, is priced at $855 (around Rs 75,753).

The rate for having breakfast at any one of the three restaurants, a 3-course dinner and a floating morning meal is $980 (roughly Rs 86,829).

Duplex Beach Pool Villa - 2 Bedroom Villa, Bedroom 1:1 King, Bedroom 2: Twin, Sofa Bed

Similar facilities and dining options will be provided in this option. The prices start from $993 (roughly Rs 87,981), followed by $1,295 (approximately Rs 1,14,739) and $1,420 (around Rs 1,25,814).

All the prices mentioned above are excluding taxes and other fees.

Add approximately another Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.6 lakh in taxes and other fees, and you have to shell out at least Rs 1.7 lakh a night at the JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa.

