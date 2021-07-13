Masaba Gupta Misses The Time When She 'Didn't Have Back Pain.' Mom Neena Has This To Say

Masaba Gupta shared this picture.(Image courtesy: masabagupta)

Highlights The picture is from the time when Masaba was a toddler

She can be seen wearing a tiny frock

"Missing this life when I didn't know intermittent fasting," she wrote

Actress Neena Gupta and her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, are often seen engaging in adorable exchange of comments on social media. On Tuesday, Masaba received another goofy comment from her mother after she dropped an adorable throwback picture from her childhood. In the new post, Masaba Gupta enlisted all the things that she misses from the time when she was a kid. In the caption of the post, Masaba wrote that she is "missing the life" when she "didn't have back pain" and "didn't know intermittent fasting." Masaba Gupta wrote: "Missing this life when I didn't have back pain, didn't know what intermittent fasting was and it was totally OK to flash your underwear." The picture features a little Masaba dressed in a tiny frock.

The 32-year-old fashion designer's post received a comment from Neena Gupta. "Kahan hai vo ladki (where is that girl)," Neena Gupta wrote in the comments section of the post. Masaba was quick to respond to her mother's comment and referring to herself she said that the girl Neena Gupta is looking for is "busy in entrepreneurship." Masaba wrote: "Neena Gupta 'entrepreneurship' mein busy hai (she is busy in entrepreneurship."

Take a look at Masaba Gupta's aforementioned post here :

Masaba Gupta made headlines last month after she dropped a picture of herself and expressed a sense of accomplishment with regards to her current body weight. In the caption, she shared that she is the "lightest she's been in 10 years." She also shared the fitness routine that she has been following. Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and Kareena Kapoor lauded Masaba's fitness journey in the comments section.

Check out the aforementioned post here:

Besides running her fashion label House of Masaba, she is also known for sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in Netflix series Masaba Masaba.