Masaba Gupta Is The 'Lightest She's Been In 10 Years' Because Of This Routine

Masaba Gupta shared this photo (courtesy masabagupta)

Highlights "My 7-9 am workout/walk/yoga is non-negotiable," wrote Masaba

"This non-negotiable has helped me nearly cure PCOD," she added

"What are some of your non-negotiables?" she asked

Designer-actress Masaba Gupta, who often shares glimpses of her fitness journey, clocked a milestone moment on Instagram on Friday. In the past, Masaba Gupta has written about struggling to embrace her "Caribbean body" - she Masaba was born to Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards, former West Indies cricketer, when they were in a relationship in the Eighties. In her new Instagram post, Masaba wrote that she feels a sense of accomplishment with regards to her current weight and body and that it's been possible because of the "non-negotiable" fitness routine she has been following. Here's how she started her post: "'I am as committed to my health as I am to my business and my relationships' - Say this to yourself every single day." Masaba owns the designer label House Of Masaba, which is a celebrity favourite.

Opening up about her simple but consistent lifestyle, Masaba said: "You have to make one thing about fitness non-negotiable in your life. It all starts there. My 7-9 am workout/walk/yoga is non-negotiable... also no ordering in outside food on a weekday! Simple, ghar ka khaana. No celebration the night before, no amount of stress and no phone call can distract me from this. This non-negotiable has helped me nearly cure PCOD, get off medication, focus better and enjoy time off with the food and drink I love with friends and family on the weekend even more."

Masaba wrapped her post by sharing her milestone moment - she currently weighs the least she has in the past decade: "I'm the lightest I've been in 10 years today and want to prove to myself that a lot of hormonal issues us girls have sometimes can be tackled through fixing your nutrition and making physical activity your focus! What are some of your non-negotiables? Tell me in the comments below."

A bunch of celebs responded to Masaba's post and shared their "non-negotiable" fitness routines, as asked by the designer. Ali Fazal, who underwent massive body transformations for work, wrote he started yoga: "I started yoga, and nothings pulling me away from that ever now. A non negotiable!? He he." Actress-singer Sophie Chowdry wrote pilates and a change in her diet is her "non-negotiable." Masaba's post was also flooded with shout outs from friends and colleagues such as Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and Gul Panag, among others, all of who are bonafide fitness enthusiasts.

Masaba Gupta shared screen space with her mother Neena Gupta in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which marked Masaba's debut in acting. The scripted show is also a reflection of Masaba's real life events and experiences. Masaba Gupta is dating actor Satyadeep Misra and often trend for their loved up posts.