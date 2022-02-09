In Mukteshwar, Neena Gupta Is Busy Making Snow Creatures. This Is What Daughter Masaba Said

Neena Gupta in a still from the video. (courtesy: neena_gupta)

Bollywood veteran Neena Gupta, who also has a house in the hills, shuttles from Mumbai to Mukteshwar. Th actress, who spent her winters in her Mukteshwar home, has actively been sharing videos from what has been keeping her busy there. Neena Gupta has been busy making snowwoman and recently, she made a dog out of snow. She captioned the adorably honest video: "Doggy bhi banaya." She added the hashtags #mukteshwardiaries and #sachkahuntoh. In the comments section, Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba commented: "Mom, I feel come back to Bombay," along with an LOL emoji.

Neena Gupta, star of films like Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Laila, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Trikaal, Susman, Kaarnama, in the recent years, made appearances in films like Veere Di Wedding, Panga, Mulk and Badhaai Ho.

She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Panchayat and Netflix's Masaba Masaba, in which she featured along with her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta. She will soon be seen in the second season of the Netflix series. Neena Gupta launched her memoir Sach Kahun Toh last year.

Neena Gupta also starred in Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. She also featured in Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar, with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

Masaba Gupta, daughter of actor Neena Gupta and cricket legend Vivian Richards, is a renowned fashion designer. She was last seen in the Netflix smash hit Masaba Masaba, a semi-fictionalised show inspired by the lives of Masaba Gupta and her mom.