Neena Gupta Recalls Feeling 'Lonely' When She Moved To Mumbai Initially: "No Mom, No Dad, No Money"

Neena Gupta recently opened up about the struggles and challenges she faced when she came to Mumbai, leaving friends and family behind. She spoke about feeling lonely in an industry where she knew no one.

Neena Gupta told ANI, "I felt lonely. No mom, no dad, no money. I was staying at someone's place who didn't want me there."

She added that she wasn't courageous enough to move to Mumbai alone at the time, so she had travelled with her then-boyfriend. However, he eventually left.

Speaking of how difficult it was to make her way through the industry without a mentor, Neena Gupta said, "I wish I had someone who would have guided me on the rules of entering the film business."

When Neena Gupta Spoke About The Lack Of Publicity To Highlight Her Work

Recalling how several of her films went unnoticed due to a lack of promotion, despite the effort she put into them, a graduate of the National School of Drama, Neena Gupta has built a remarkable career in film and television. Her acclaimed work includes projects such as Gandhi, Saans, Panchayat, Badhaai Ho, Vadh, and many others.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Badhaai Ho actress reflected on her early career challenges and the hard-earned lessons from over two decades in the industry. She believes that an actor's pay and roles are determined by popularity, success, and demand, rather than emotion or effort alone.

"I had to do everything because I didn't have money. Now I have understood that this industry is a business. You have a market value. You get paid accordingly, and you get roles accordingly. If your film becomes a hit and you become popular and successful, you will get a good role in the next film. It is a business. One should not get emotional," Neena Gupta said.

However, the actress also spoke about the disappointment she felt when her hard work went unnoticed due to a lack of publicity, calling it one of the most painful moments of her career.

She added, "Every artist wants to be seen by as many people as possible. It's painful when I give my all to a film, and it goes unnoticed. At one point, I worked on five films for a platform. They released three or four of them without any publicity. No one saw them, even though I had given my all. That is painful."

"I want people to see my work and say, 'What work you have done.' If that doesn't happen, it hurts, but it's okay. You don't get everything. God gives you accordingly," she further said.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Vadh 2, alongside Sanjay Mishra in the lead role.

The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Akshay Dogra, Amitt K Singh, Shilpa Shukla, and Yogita Bihani, adding further layers to the mystery.

A Luv Films presentation, Vadh 2 is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is described as a spiritual sequel to Vadh and is slated to release in theatres on February 6.

