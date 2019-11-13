Masaba Gupta's Throwback Pic With Vivian Richards Comes With A Sassy Caption

Masaba Gupta shared this photo (courtesy masabagupta)

Designer Masaba Gupta shared a throwback photo from her childhood days with a sassy caption and one look at the old memory explains there couldn't have been a better one. Masaba features with her father cricket legend Vivian Richards (former West Indies cricketer) in the blast from the past. The throwback photo appears to be a candid shot, in which Masaba and Vivian Richards face opposite sides of the frame with Masaba sporting a particularly odd expression. LOL. "Sweet but could bite," she captioned the photo and added the father-daughter emoji to it. Masaba's mother Neena Gupta was one of the first ones to comment on the photo. "Hahaha..." she wrote. Masaba was born to Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards when they were in a relationship in the Eighties. Vivian Richards later married Miriam while Neena Gupta got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Take a look at Masaba Gupta's throwback photo here:

We must say here that Masaba Gupta loves to share throwback memories with interesting captions on her Instagram. Our personal favourite is the one from Neena Gupta's wedding to Vivek Mehra in 2008 when Masaba was just 19. Taking about her not-so-favourite role at Neena Gupta's wedding, Masaba wrote: "Please meet 19-year-old muscular 'chaata -wala' at mum's wedding 10 years back. Hot as hell and I'm sulking because I thought pandits in the US did compact versions of stuff. But no, brotherman went on and chaata-wala baked under the American sun. I have a feeling mom's reminding me that the umbrella was for her. Love you both!"

Masaba Gupta had also shared this photo of a family reunion, featuring Vivian Richards and Neena Gupta, from her father's birthday last year:

Masaba Gupta is best known for her fashion label House of Masaba, which is a top favourite of Bollywood celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor among others.

