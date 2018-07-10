Masaba Gupta, 'Sulking' In Throwback Pic, Reveals The Role She Played At Mom Neena Gupta's Wedding

Masaba Gupta Instagrammed this photo on Tuesday (courtesy masabagupta)

Designer Masaba Gupta never fails to amuse us with her collection of throwback photos on Instagram. On Tuesday, Masaba added one more to her list and this time, she shared a memory from her mother veteran actress Neena Gupta's wedding. Masaba was born to Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards, former West Indies cricketer, when they were in a relationship in the Eighties. While Viv Richards is married to Miriam, Neena Gupta married chartered account Vivek Mehra in 2008, when Masaba was 19. In the Instagram post, Vivek and Neena can be seen at the shaadi mandap while Masaba is carrying out an important duty assigned to her. Important or not, the 19-year-old Masaba makes it rather evident that she's not particularly enjoying her job with the expression.



10 years later, this is what Masaba said about this piece of throwback gold: "Please meet 19-year-old muscular 'chaata -wala' at mum's wedding 10 years back. Hot as hell and I'm sulking because I thought pandits in the US did compact versions of stuff. But no, brotherman went on and chaata-wala baked under the American sun. I have a feeling mom's reminding me that the Umbrella was for her. Love you both!"





Earlier this year, Masaba thrilled the Internet as she Instagrammed a photo from her family reunion with Vivian Richards. The impromptu visit was to surprise her father on her birthday and Neena Gupta was also there.





However the crude section of the Internet often attempts to troll Masaba for her parentage - last year, she was referred to as "illegitimate west Indian" for supporting cracker ban in India, when she wrote a lengthy statement in strong words, which read: "Call me these names if it makes you feel glorious. But know this... I am a proud Indo-Caribbean girl who doesn't know how to shrink and crumble in shame of something you or your society cannot handle. It's just in my 'illegitimate' genes."



Masaba Gupta is one of the most popular designers when it comes to Bollywood celebrities. Her fashion label House of Masaba, can often be spotted in wardrobe collections of Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput and others. Masaba is married to filmmaker Madhu Mantena, who co-owns Phantom Films.