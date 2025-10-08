Anil Kapoor Recalls What Ranbir Kapoor Said After <i>Shamshera</i> Bombed: "<i>Itni Badi</i> Flop <i>Di Hai</i>"

Before delivering a massive blockbuster such as Animal in 2023, Ranbir Kapoor had his film Shamshera, which was a major box-office failure. Recently, Anil Kapoor, who worked with Ranbir in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, revealed that he had given the actor advice on handling failures and spoke about how the Shamshera debacle had impacted him.

What's Happening

Anil Kapoor attended the FICCI Frames event recently, where he spoke about how actors deal with criticism. He cited Ranbir Kapoor's example, recalling how the actor was feeling low after Shamshera bombed.

In conversation with NDTV's Padmaja Joshi, Anil Kapoor said, "I remember when I was shooting on the sets of Animal. Ranbir came there, and his film Shamshera had just been released. He was very down and said, 'Sab mujhe dekh rahe hai. Itni badi flop di hai maine.' (Everyone is looking at me. I've delivered such a big flop.) I told him, 'Ek acha shot dete hai, kal tak bhul jayega.' (Let's just give a good shot. You'll forget everything by tomorrow.)"

He added, "We were doing a photoshoot, and I told him, 'Don't take it to heart, man.' You're just imagining that people are looking at you or thinking about your flop. Success and failure are not in your hands. Once you've accepted what happened and you're doing honest work, you forget about it all. That's what happened-by the next day, we were jamming and discussing things with the director."

Speaking of films being judged and scrutinised harshly, Anil Kapoor continued, "There is always going to be noise. People are going to say things about you and write things about you. It's very important to block that noise. It took me more than 45 years to learn this. Earlier, it used to affect me as well, and I'm sure that happens with the youngsters too. That's why I tell them, 'Kuch nahi hai yaar. Kal tak sab bhool jaane wale hai.' (It's nothing. Everyone will forget it by tomorrow.)"

About Shamshera

The Karan Malhotra directorial was a colossal failure at the box office. It is considered one of Ranbir Kapoor's lowest-rated films and had recorded only Rs 40 crore in India's domestic collection.

The film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Ronit Roy in key roles.

About Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was a blockbuster, recording Rs 553 crore domestically and grossing over Rs 915 crore worldwide. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, Siddhant Karnick and Upendra Limaye.

In A Nutshell

Anil Kapoor opened up about how Shamshera's failure had affected Ranbir Kapoor and shared his perspective on how actors should handle criticism and failure.

