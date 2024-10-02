Advertisement

Crazy Viral: BTS Pics Of Ranbir Kapoor From The Sets Of Shamshera

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera was released in 2022

Crazy Viral: BTS Pics Of Ranbir Kapoor From The Sets Of <i>Shamshera</i>
The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: prashannababu89)
New Delhi:

Ranbir Kapoor turned 42 on Saturday, September 28. On his birthday, fans got a glimpse of his different avatar in an Instagram post shared by assistant choreographer Prashanna Babu. To wish the actor on his special day, Prashanna posted a set of photos of Ranbir from the sets of films such as Shamshera, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. What particularly caught our attention was the initial frame from the Shamshera sets, where the actor is seen dressed in a brown kurta and a black puffer jacket. His no-moustache, bearded look made him almost unrecognisable.

An excerpt from the caption read, “It has really been a lovely and unforgettable experience working with you sir..!! In the films Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Shamshera and Brahmastra. You are such a wonderful star to work with with zero attitude and a big inspiration. Wishing you an amazing year sir!! Stay blessed. 

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in key roles. The film was released in 2022.

On Saturday, Ranbir Kapoor's wife, actress Alia Bhatt also posted a wish on Instagram. She gave a glimpse of Ranbir's adorable bond with their daughter Raha. The first picture shows the family of three hugging a tree. In another image, the Animal actor is seen carrying Raha in his arms. There is also an image of the father-daughter-duo taking a walk. The caption of the post read, “Sometimes all you need is a giant hug & you make life feel like one. Happy birthday baby”.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has Love And War, Ramayana and Animal Park in the pipeline. He will also reportedly lead Dhoom 4, aka Dhoom Reloaded.

Ranbir Kapoor, Shamshera
