Animated Film <i>Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama</i> To Release In India After 32 Years

The popular animated film Ramayana:The Legend of Prince Rama is finally ready to make its theatrical debut in India. The film will release across India in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu on October 18. Renowned screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, who has written blockbusters like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR, has added his creative input to this adaptation. In an Instagram post, Geek Pictures India announced the release date of the movie on Thursday. Sharing a teaser, they wrote, “A tale as old as time, and forever alive in every heart. Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama coming to theaters across India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English on October 18! Teaser out now.”

Arjun Aggarwal, the co-founder of Geek Pictures India, said in a statement, “This version of the ‘Ramayana' is going to break all types of new records because here begins a new era for Indo-Japan collaboration. It is a dynamic, very vivid and colourful depiction of the story of Ram, and we believe it will find audience resonance across all ages and locations,” reported Hindustan Times.

A Japanese-Indian animated film, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama depicts the story of Ramayana. The film originally released in 1992 and was co-directed by Japan's Koichi Sasaki and India's Ram Mohan. The movie was planned and produced by Yugo Sako. Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama's narrative centres on the titular character who is an incarnation of the god Vishnu. Rama sets out on a quest to save his wife Sita after she is taken captive by the evil king Ravana.

The movie covers all the important events of Ramayana, including Lord Rama's banishment, Sita's kidnapping, Hanuman's devotion and the final battle between Lord Rama and Ravana. The animated movie is quite for its colourful hand-drawn animation, catchy soundtrack and realistic retelling of the great Indian epic.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama will make its theatrical debut during the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali. It is being distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment. The film's release comes ahead of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, which is currently in production.