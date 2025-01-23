<i>Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama</i> Advance Bookings Open Now

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, the Indo-Japanese anime film, is set to release in theatres, on January 24, 2025.

The visual aesthetics of the film promises to entertain audiences with its vivid depiction of one of India's greatest epics. It will showcase the profound teachings of Valmiki's Ramayana.

Fans are excited to once again, visit the legendary tale of Lord Ram.

As the film's release approaches, Geek Pictures India and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment have officially announced that advance ticket sales are now open. The screenplay is written by V Vijayendra Prasad.

The caption read, "The wait is over! Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, comes to cinemas tomorrow! Book your tickets now and watch this timeless anime in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, for the first time in 4K! Link in Bio. #Ramayana #TheLegendofPrinceRama."

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar had shared a snippet of the film as well on Instagram.

The caption read, "Experience India's most beloved epic on the big screen, for the first time in 4K!

रामायण: The Legend Of Prince Rama, trailer out now! #Ramayana #TheLegendOfPrinceRama #RamayanaTraile

Directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, the film explores themes of relationships, duty, and the triumph of good over evil.

The film made its pre-release debut at the Maha Kumbh Mela recently, where a special screening was held for over 200 school children.

The film is set to release in 4K for the first time in theaters, across India, on January 24, 2025, in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

It will be theatrically distributed in the country by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment.