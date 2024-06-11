Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Co-Star Indira Krishna Shares BTS Pic: 'Animaling'

Image shared by Indira Krishna. (courtesy: IndiraKrishna)

Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the shoot of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Several pictures and videos from the shoot are doing the rounds on social media. On Tuesday, Ranbir Kapoor's co-star Indira Krishna shared an adorable picture from the set. In the picture shared, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen hugging Indira Krishna. They can be seen sporting their bright smiles for the camera. While Indira wears an orange kurta, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen wearing a pastel-coloured oufit. Indira wrote in the caption, "Animaling.......Thank u fr ur care,love and kindness and ur wonderful gestures Ranbirrr...costar." Indira Krishna will reportedly play the character of Kaushalya in the film. Take a look:

Last month, pictures from the Ramayana set went viral in which Ranbir Kapoor can be seen wearing a t-shirt with Raha's name written in Hindi over it. The name accompanies a cute panda logo as well. The pictures were shared by a fan account on X (formerly known as Twitter). The comments section was swamped with love from fans. A user wrote, "Pookie in pink." Another comment wrote, "So sweet." Another comment wrote,"Yes also is that a panda/bear below the name?" Take a look:

#RanbirKapoor wearing a sweatshirt with RAHA's name written in Hindi 🥹🫶 pic.twitter.com/qDJ0IO2UoJ — ritika ❤️‍🔥 | L&W ERA (@ritikatweetssx) May 22, 2024

Recently, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared several pictures of Ranbir Kapoor on his Instagram. Captioning the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, "A vibe check after the haircut for Ranbir Kapoor."In these pictures, Ranbir Kapoor can be sporting a new haircut and his Raha tattoo. Take a look:

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the second installment of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta in key roles.