In Pics: A Glimpse Of Ranbir Kapoor's Ripped Physique. Bonus - His 'Raha' Tattoo

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aalimhakim)

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Ramayana. Recently, the actor surprised fans with a striking new look, markedly different from his appearance in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological drama. This transformation follows the announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project, Love & War. With additional projects like Animal Park in development, it remains uncertain if this latest look is specifically for any particular role.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared several snapshots of Ranbir Kapoor on his Instagram. Captioning the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, "A vibe check after the haircut for Ranbir Kapoor." Fans were quick to notice the change, with some likening him to Ryan Gosling in the comments section. Additionally, fans were treated to a glimpse of his tattoo dedicated to his daughter, Raha.

Last month, Aalim Hakim shared a series of pictures featuring Ranbir Kapoor's new hairstyle on Instagram, hinting at the actor's look for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana. The post features close-up shots of Ranbir Kapoor sporting a black T-shirt and a cool pair of shades. What caught fans' attention was Ranbir Kapoor's trimmed hair and beard. The caption read, "Ranbir Kapoor (with a string of emojis)." As soon as the post was shared on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with praises. They also asked if the actor's new hairstyle is for Ramayana.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the second installment of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta in key roles.