Viral: Ranbir Kapoor Wears T-Shirt With Daughter Raha's Name Written Over It

Ranbir pictured on Ramayan set. (courtesy: X)

Ranbir Kapoor is a doting father and this picture can vouch for that. In a picture which went viral on social media, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen wearing a t-shirt with Raha's name written in Hindi over it. The name accompanies a cute panda logo as well. The pictures were shared by a fan account on X (formerly known as Twitter). The comments section was swamped with love from fans. A user wrote, "Pookie in pink." Another comment wrote, "So sweet." Another comment wrote,"Yes also is that a panda/bear below the name?" Take a look:

#RanbirKapoor wearing a sweatshirt with RAHA's name written in Hindi 🥹🫶 pic.twitter.com/qDJ0IO2UoJ — ritika ❤️‍🔥 | L&W ERA (@ritikatweetssx) May 22, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly be shifting to their new house around Diwali. Talking about the couple's plans with regarding the house, a source told Hindustan Times that the actors will be moving into their new bungalow in two-three months. "The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on, which should take one month or so. After the work is done and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to," said the source. The source added, "In fact, they will most probably be celebrating Diwali with Raha in the new house this year."

"The bungalow holds an emotional significance to the family, which is why everyone is so involved in the construction. Ranbir and Alia have made sure they take out time from their busy schedule and check the work status," said the source, adding that Alia is "now busy overlooking the decor of the place".

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Ramayan, has sported new hairstyle a couple of days ago. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim recently shared a series of pictures featuring Ranbir Kapoor's new hairstyle on Instagram, hinting at the actor's look for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana. What caught fans' attention was Ranbir Kapoor's trimmed hair and beard. The caption read, "Ranbir Kapoor (with a string of emojis)." Take a look:

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the second installment of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park.