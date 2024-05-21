Aditi Rao Hydari On Working With Ranbir Kapoor: 'He Can Convince You Of Anything'

A still from Rockstar. (courtesy: YouTube)

Aditi Rao Hydari, soaring high with the success of Heeramandi, recently talked about her work experience with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor in an interview with Humans Of Bombay. FYI, Aditi worked with Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and she worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar. Expressing her joy of working with Ranbir Kapoor, Aditi told Humans Of Bombay, "But working with Ranbir was mad. He's incredible, so incredible. He's one of my favourite actors and he's so present. He can convince you of anything."

In Padmaavat,Aditi Rao Hydari played the role of Mehrunisa - the first wife of Alauddin Khilj (played by Ranveer Singh). Recalling the days from the shoot, Aditi said, "Ranveer said to me, 'Adu, you know you're living the dream, right?'" Before working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditi had just finished a film with Mani Ratnam. Moving from one set to another, Aditi realised the true meaning of Ranveer's words and she said to him, "You're right, you're right.' It was really, really incredible'."

Recently, Aditi recalled her strong bond with Sanjay Leela Bhansali spanning over the years in a conversation with IANS. "I am very protective of him. I feel he is very precious, and he should just be protected. For me, it's a huge blessing and a blessing from him. When he called me for Mehrunisa, he said that of the four, it's the smallest part, but believe me, it will be beautiful. I just love him, his cinema, his mind, and his heart so much. I said you don't have to say any of that, sir, I am there. This was also sometimes back, I was a little more 'kacha', so I was just grateful to be a part of his vision," Aditi told IANS.

Aditi Rao Hydar works in various languages. She is known for films like Yeh Saali Zindagi, Murder 3, Wazir, Fitoor, Bhoomi, to name a few.