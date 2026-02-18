Salman Khan's Ex Somy Ali Says Her 'Heart Sank' After Salim Khan's Hospitalisation: "Thanks For Giving Me A Home"

Actor Somy Ali has expressed concern and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning.

What's Happening

While the exact reason for his hospitalisation has not been disclosed, Salim Khan is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to a statement shared by the hospital, he is stable but under close medical observation.

Taking to Instagram, Somy reacted to the news and shared a photograph of Salim with his wives, Salma Khan and veteran actor Helen.

"Hearing that Salim Khan has been hospitalized made my heart sink," wrote Somy on her Instagram handle on Tuesday.

"To the world, he is a legendary writer who helped shape icons like Amitabh Bachchan and co-created masterpieces like Sholay. To me, he was a father figure," she added.

Reflecting on her personal bond with Salim, Somy recalled the time she spent with his family while she was in a relationship with Salman Khan in the 1990s. She had lived at the Khan family residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Bandra during that period.

"Living in his home, I was treated like a daughter, included at the table, engaged in deep conversations about faith, where all religions were respected and celebrated. He taught me that God is bigger than doctrine, and that storytelling must always carry truth beneath the drama," wrote Somy.

"His brilliance built cinematic history. His humanity built people. Praying for his strength and recovery. He means more to me than words can say," she added, along with hashtags including 'Praying for my father' and 'Thank you for giving me a home'.

Background

Somy and Salman were in a relationship from 1991 to 1999. After their separation, Salman went on to date his Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam co-star Aishwarya Rai.

In recent years, Somy has made allegations against Salman regarding his behaviour during their relationship, though she has consistently spoken positively about his parents.

On Tuesday evening, Lilavati Hospital issued a medical bulletin regarding Salim Khan's condition. "Respecting the relatives' request, further details ain't being shared today. However, tomorrow at 11 am we shall be addressing a press bulletin with due consent of the relatives and maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost. Kindly bear with us. He is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status," the statement read.

Following news of his hospitalisation, several family members were seen visiting him at the hospital. These included Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, filmmaker Atul Agnihotri, actor Aayush Sharma, and Helen. Javed Akhtar was also seen visiting his longtime associate. Actor Amrita Rao was among those who arrived as well.

Salim Khan, along with his longtime writing partner Javed Akhtar, formed one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated screenwriting duos.

The pair were instrumental in shaping the "Angry Young Man" persona of Amitabh Bachchan during the 1970s and wrote the 1975 blockbuster Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy.