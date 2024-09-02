Somy Ali On Hema Committee Report: "Seen Women Leaving Hotel Suites After Being Exploited By..."

After the Justice Hema Committee report was released, many actors have come forward to share their experiences of misconduct in the Malayalam film industry. Somy Ali, known for her work in 1990s Bollywood films, has also spoken out, recalling her own "#MeToo incidents". She said the report should act as a "wake-up" call for every industry. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Somy Ali shared, "I personally encountered #MeToo incidents where I was warned that visiting a certain man's suite was necessary if I wanted to advance in my career. I've also witnessed the heartbreaking 'walk of shame' — women, disheveled and distressed, leaving hotel suites early in the morning after being exploited by some of the biggest actors in Bollywood, including individuals publicly seen as committed family men.”

She added, “My experience is just one of many, and the situation for women in the film industry — whether in Kerala or elsewhere — underscores the urgent need for systemic change. I sincerely hope the Hema Committee report serves as a wake-up call for the industry to protect and empower women and men, who are victimised, so that they can work without fear of retribution.”

The Justice Hema Committee Report was released on August 19 by the Kerala Government. The report highlights the stories of abuse faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

Somy Ali runs a foundation called No More Tears, which helps domestic abuse survivors. Talking about her foundation, she said, “At No More Tears, our foundation is dedicated to helping all victims of domestic violence and human trafficking, including men, women, children, LGBTQ+ members, and even pets, who are often overlooked but also suffer abuse. We believe it's essential to address the root causes of abusive behaviour in men as well. Many men who resort to violence are grappling with unresolved trauma, mental health challenges, or societal pressures, and it's vital to recognise that they too need support.”

Somy Ali has appeared in many 1990s movies such as Krishan Avtaar, Yaar Gaddar, Aao Pyaar Karen and Andolan. She was last seen in the 1997 film Chupp. Directed by Ambrish Sangal, the movie also featured Jeetendra and Om Puri in pivotal roles.