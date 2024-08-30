Malayalam Star Usha Recalls Hitting A "Senior Actor" After He Misbehaved With Her: "I Was Sidelined"

Malayalam actress Usha recently opened up about an incident involving a “senior actor” who misbehaved with her. Without naming the actor, she recounted an incident during a shoot in Bahrain years ago. Usha described how she faced misconduct in an elevator and responded by hitting the actor.

Speaking at a press meet in Kannur, Usha shared, “As I was taking my luggage to the elevator, the actor who misbehaved with me entered the elevator. He asked if we were going down, and I responded affirmatively. Once the elevator door closed, he behaved very inappropriately with me. I was shocked and immediately hit him in response. By the time the elevator reached the next floor, I was furious and ready to confront him,” as quoted by DNA India.

Usha also mentioned that actors Mohanlal and Sukumari supported her at that time. She explained, “Actor Sukumari noticed something was wrong and asked me what had happened. I explained everything, including my intention to inform everyone about the incident. Both Lalettan [Mohanlal] and Sukumari were very supportive. They said that my reaction was justified, and they stood by me.”

Usha also spoke about the victim-shaming she endured following the incident and how it ultimately led to her being sidelined from the industry. “I was called arrogant because I dared to speak out against a senior actor. Eventually, the offers stopped coming, and I was sidelined,” she said.

Usha concluded her statement by highlighting the need for the public to be aware of the truth. She expressed, “Some might ask why I'm bringing this up now. I reacted to it immediately at that time, and I'm speaking about it again because it's important for people to know the truth.”

Usha has appeared in many films such as Ancharakalyanam, Ikkareyanente Manasam, Panchaloham and Achanurangatha Veedu.

Following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report last week, several well-known figures in the Malayalam film industry are facing sexual abuse allegations. The report, which reveals many disturbing stories of abuse, was submitted to the Kerala government in 2019 but had been kept hidden until recently.