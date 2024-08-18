After Challenging Kerala High Court Order, Ranjini Demands For An Entertainment Tribunal

Actress Ranjini is making headlines after challenging a recent Kerala High Court order that allows the publication of the Justice Hema Committee report. Established by the Kerala government in 2017, the committee was tasked with studying the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The report was submitted to the government in 2019, and the State Information Commission later allowed a plea to publicly release portions of the report after redacting personal information. However, the publication of the report has now been challenged by actress Ranjini, who raised concerns that her right to privacy may be violated since the task of redacting sensitive portions of the report was left solely to the discretion of an Information Officer.

According to the Times of India, Ranjini believes the report and its recommendations will have a significant impact on the Malayalam film industry and that an entertainment tribunal should be appointed to thoroughly examine the details before publication. The actress was quoted as saying, "I had given a statement to the commission. So I have the right to get a copy of the report. I am not against the publication of the report. I am also demanding to publish it. But I want to know what is going to be published”

She added, "The women's commission should have asked for details of the report as it has information of real-life experiences of many people.”

In terms of work, Ranjini is currently working in the daily soap Chandrikayilaliyunna Chandrakantham, which marks her TV debut. Yadu Krishnan, Sujesh, Sridevi Anil, Laxmipriya, Sumi Santhosh, Rashmi Soman and Harijith are also a part of the cast. The story centres around an IPS officer and an aspiring doctor who get married due to unforeseen circumstances. Tensions arise when the officer's first love reappears, complicating their relationship and testing their commitment. The show airs on Asianet (a Malayalam television channel) and is also available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.