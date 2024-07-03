Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas' Film Inches Closer To Rs 600 Crore Mark Worldwide

A poster of the film. (courtesy: Kalki2898AD)

Director Nag Ashwin's 3D sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has experienced a decline in its daily box office collection. The film had a worldwide release on June 27 across six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. On its sixth day, the film earned over Rs 27.85 crore in India, according to Sacnilk. The breakdown of the collections is as follows: Rs 11.2 crore in Telugu, Rs 1.2 crore in Tamil, Rs 14 crore in Hindi, Rs 0.25 crore in Kannada, and Rs 1.2 crore in Malayalam. This brings the film's total collection in India to Rs 371 crore.

Globally, Kalki 2898 AD has minted Rs 570 crore, as per Sacnilk. In the UK, the film's collection after five days stood at over £957,173. In North America, the film has become the fastest to reach the $12.5 million mark, according to Prathyangira Cinemas, which released the movie in the US.

Made with a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

Earlier, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared that the film had earned Rs 550 crore globally during its opening weekend. Released in India on June 27, the film made an impressive debut with an opening day collection of Rs 191 crore worldwide.

Compared to previous blockbusters, Kalki 2898 AD's first-day nett collection exceeded last year's top opener Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which earned Rs 75 crore. Jawan amassed Rs 640.25 crore nett in India and a total of Rs 1,160 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.

