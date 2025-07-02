"Shame": Vivek Ramaswamy Slams Racial Attacks Targeting Indian-Origin Leaders

Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy has slammed the "race-obsessed fringe of the right" for targeting Indian-origin figures, including New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and Usha Vance, the wife of US vice-president JD Vance.

"It's a shame to watch the race-obsessed fringe of the right try to outdo the race-obsessed woke left," the former presidential candidate posted on X.

His response followed a post by white nationalist influencer Nick Fuentes, who criticised conservatives for selectively targeting non-white political figures. Fuentes wrote, "When conservatives attack Zohran Mamdani for being a foreigner, I just want them to keep the same energy with Vivek Ramaswamy and Usha Vance. Let's be consistent."

It's a shame to watch the race-obsessed fringe of the right try to outdo the race-obsessed woke left. https://t.co/wuzSxUbwqC — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 1, 2025

The exchange comes amid mounting backlash against Mamdani following a viral video in which he was eating rice with his hands during an interview. The clip, captioned "Zohran says his worldview is inspired by the 3rd world while eating rice with his hands," led to outrage among some conservative commentators.

Texas Republican Congressman Brandon Gill joined the criticism, tweeting, "Civilised people in America don't eat like this. If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the Third World."

Usha Chilukuri Vance was born in California to Hindu parents from Andhra Pradesh.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and political commentator, was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Tamil Brahmin parents from Vadakkencherry in Kerala.

In May, his anniversary tribute to his wife, Apoorva, was met with a wave of racist and xenophobic comments online. Several users told the Indian-origin couple to "go back to India" and made derogatory remarks about their appearance and nationality.

Zohran Mamdani, born in Kampala, Uganda, to Indian parents, renowned academic Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair, has Gujarati Muslim and Punjabi Hindu roots. He is the first Muslim Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City.

Earlier, Zohran Mamdani condemned President Donald Trump's threat to arrest and deport him, saying he "will not accept this intimidation." Trump said Mamdani should be arrested if he prevented Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from operating in New York City.

Trump also questioned Mamdani's citizenship and labelled him a "communist" and "total nut job" during a speech, suggesting he would "have fun" with Mamdani if he were elected.

The 33-year-old, who became a US citizen in 2018, called Trump's comments an attack on democracy and an attempt to scare outspoken New Yorkers into silence.