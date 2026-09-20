Delhi High Court To Get 7 New Judges Tomorrow, Total Strength To Jump To 50

Seven judges of the trial court will take the oath of office for the Delhi High Court on Monday, taking its strength to 50.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya will administer the oath to Nivedita Anil Sharma, Nisha Sahay Saxena, Sanjay Sharma, Bharat Parashar, Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj, who were serving as judicial officers in the district judiciary here.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in the high court premises at 10 am.

The central government notified the seven new appointments on September 19 after the Supreme Court collegium made a recommendation in favour of these judicial officers.

The sanctioned strength of the high court is 60 and with the seven new appointments, its current strength will rise to 50.

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