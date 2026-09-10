Delhi Schools Open Admissions For Vacant EWS, Freeship Seats From Class 2 Onwards

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has opened online admission process to fill vacant Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/Freeship seats from Class 2 onwards in private unaided recognised schools operating on land allotted by the government or the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

According to a circular issued by the DoE's Private School Branch, applicants under the EWS/Freeship category can submit their applications online until September 20. The tentative date for the computerised draw of lots for the EWS/Freeship category is September 24.

Those residing in Delhi and having valid Delhi residence proof, along with a requisite income certificate issued by the Revenue Department of the Government of the National Capital Territory (GNCT) of Delhi, or holding a BPL/AAY (Ration Card/Food Security Card) issued by the GNCT of Delhi, are eligible to apply to these private unaided recognised schools for admission of their wards under the EWS category.

The school allotted to an applicant through the computerised draw of lots shall not be changed under any circumstances.

Important instructions to be followed before submitting the online application form:

Only one registration can be made using a single mobile number. All communication related to the application/admission process will be made only through that phone number.

Only one application shall be submitted for a child by an applicant for the online admission process. Multiple/duplicate entries or applications, if found at any stage, shall be liable to cancellation of the candidature/admission of the child, even after the child has succeeded in the draw of lots for admission.

A child can avail of the benefit of admission only once in classes from Class 2 onwards under the EWS category in private unaided recognised schools (except minority schools). A child already admitted under the EWS (or EWS/DG/CWSN) category cannot apply again for admission under the EWS category in private unaided recognised schools.

The option to correct student/applicant details is available to the applicant/parents only until the last date for submitting the online application form mentioned in the circular. Parents must ensure that all details in the application form are correct before final submission. If parents wish to change or correct any information, they may delete the application form and resubmit a new application with the correct details.

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

The income certificate must show a total annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh from all sources and must be issued by the Revenue Department of the GNCT of Delhi. The income certificate must have been issued before the last date for submitting the online admission application.

BPL/AAY (Ration Card/Food Security Card) holders whose cards were issued by the GNCT of Delhi before the last date for submitting the online admission application are also eligible under the EWS category to apply to these private unaided recognised schools for admission of their wards.