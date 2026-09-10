"Body Was Numb": Student Who Shared Live Location Buried Under Delhi Building

On Sunday afternoon, Nitesh Chib had just finished lunch in his room at the HostelDaze PG when, within moments, the building came crashing down. Chib and his friend were trapped under the rubble for over an hour.

Recounting the horror of the day the PG building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan, Chib, a second-year B.Com student at Delhi University, told NDTV that he and his friend were rescued from under the rubble after about an hour and a half.

Chib said his friend managed to send his WhatsApp location and SOS messages to friends, who then alerted the rescue teams. The two were eventually pulled out from under the debris - numb, injured and bleeding.