Tim Cook Makes Surprise Cameo, Hands Apple Keynote Over To New CEO John Ternus

Apple's September "Surprise and Shine" event began with an unexpected appearance from former CEO Tim Cook, who briefly took the stage before handing over to Apple's new chief executive, John Ternus.

As the keynote opened, Cook appeared on screen smiling and jokingly dismissed expectations that he would lead the presentation. "No, no, no, not me," he said, before pointing towards Ternus and adding, "That's your guy. That's your opener."

The light-hearted moment drew attention because Apple's September product launches have long been associated with Cook, who traditionally opened the company's biggest events, including iPhone announcements and major hardware launches.

Watch the video here:

This time, however, Cook's appearance lasted only a few moments. He formally passed the spotlight to Ternus, who then took control of the presentation and delivered his first major September keynote as Apple's CEO.

The handover marked a symbolic moment for the company, offering one of the clearest signs yet that Apple has entered a new leadership chapter under Ternus. While Cook's brief cameo acknowledged the transition, the focus quickly shifted to Apple's new chief executive as he led the company's latest product announcements.

Also Read | Want A 1980s Photo Of Yourself? Try These ChatGPT Prompts For The Viral AI Trend

For many viewers, the moment served as the official public beginning of the Ternus era at Apple.