Want A 1980s Photo Of Yourself? Try These ChatGPT Prompts For The Viral AI Trend

A new photo trend is seeing users upload their pictures to ChatGPT and ask the AI to recreate them as if they had been photographed in the 1980s. The trend has spread across Instagram Stories, with users sharing their AI-generated retro portraits and inviting others to try the look.

The idea is simple: instead of applying a basic vintage filter, users ask AI to change the overall appearance of a photograph to match the fashion and photography style of the decade.

What is the 1980s AI photo trend?

The trend uses AI image generation to place a person in an imagined 1980s setting. Users can ask the tool to keep their face and identity recognisable while changing their clothes, hairstyle, accessories, background, lighting and photographic texture.

The final picture can be designed to look like an old family photograph, Bollywood studio portrait, magazine shoot, wedding photograph or television-era portrait. Typical details include warm lighting, soft focus, slightly faded colours and analogue-style film grain.

For an Indian version, users can ask for period-inspired sarees, statement jewellery, voluminous hairstyles, moustaches, shirts and high-waisted trousers.

Why are people trying it?

The trend combines nostalgia with personal photographs. Instead of simply making a picture look old, AI allows users to imagine how they or their families might have appeared in a different decade.

It also allows people to choose a specific theme. A user can ask for an old Bollywood publicity photograph, an Indian family album picture or a retro studio portrait, for example.

How to create a 1980s photo using ChatGPT

The process is relatively simple.

Step 1: Choose a photograph

Pick a clear portrait or selfie where your face is easy to see.

Step 2: Upload it to ChatGPT

Add the photograph to a ChatGPT conversation that supports image generation or editing.

Step 3: Describe the 1980s look

Tell ChatGPT what you want changed. You can mention the clothes, hairstyle, background, lighting and type of photograph.

Step 4: Choose a specific theme

For example, you can ask for an old Bollywood studio portrait, an Indian family album photograph, an 1980s wedding picture or a vintage magazine shoot.

Step 5: Refine the image

If the first result is not what you want, give another instruction. You can ask the AI to change the hairstyle, clothes, background or lighting while keeping your face recognisable.

Try this 1980s photo prompt

You can start with a general prompt such as:

"Transform this photograph into a realistic 1980s photograph while keeping my face, facial features and identity recognisable. Change my clothing, hairstyle and accessories to match the 1980s. Use period-appropriate styling, warm analogue lighting, subtle film grain, slightly faded colours and soft focus. Remove modern objects and make the image look like it was genuinely photographed in the 1980s rather than simply adding a vintage filter."

For a more Indian style, you can make the prompt more specific: Try these 1980s ChatGPT prompts

1. Bollywood studio portrait



Prompt: "Transform this photo into an authentic 1980s Bollywood studio portrait. Keep my facial features and identity recognisable. Give me period-appropriate Indian clothing, hairstyle and accessories. Use warm studio lighting, soft focus, subtle film grain and slightly faded colours. Make it look like a real photograph taken in India in the 1980s, not a modern photograph with a vintage filter."



2. Old family album



Prompt: "Recreate this photo as an Indian family album photograph from the mid-1980s. Keep the person's face and expression natural and recognisable. Add period-appropriate clothes, hairstyle and background. Use soft lighting, realistic film colours and subtle analogue film grain. Make it look like an old family photograph rather than a digitally edited image."



3. 1980s Bollywood heroine



Prompt: "Turn this photo into a glamorous 1980s Bollywood heroine portrait. Keep my face natural and recognisable. Give me a voluminous 1980s hairstyle, a colourful saree and statement jewellery. Place me in a classic Indian studio setting with warm lighting, soft focus and subtle analogue film grain."



4. 1980s Bollywood hero



Prompt: "Recreate this photo as a 1980s Bollywood hero studio portrait. Keep my facial identity unchanged. Add an authentic period hairstyle, a classic shirt, high-waisted trousers and a traditional studio backdrop. Use warm lighting, slightly faded colours and subtle analogue film grain."



5. 1980s wedding photograph



Prompt: "Imagine this photo was taken at an Indian wedding in the 1980s. Keep everyone's faces recognisable. Recreate the clothing, hairstyles, jewellery, decorations, lighting and photography style of an Indian wedding from that decade. Add realistic analogue film grain and the slightly imperfect look of an old family photograph."



6. 1980s magazine cover



Prompt: "Turn this photo into an Indian magazine portrait from the 1980s. Keep my face realistic and recognisable. Use period-appropriate hair, clothing, jewellery and make-up. Add a simple studio background, natural dramatic lighting, soft focus and analogue film texture."



7. Retro Indian street photograph



Prompt: "Imagine this photo was taken on an Indian street in 1987. Keep my face and identity recognisable. Recreate the surroundings, clothes, hairstyle, vehicles, signs and colours to match late-1980s India. Use natural daylight, realistic colours and subtle analogue film grain."

How to share the trend on Instagram

After creating the image, users can share it on Instagram Stories. The trend has also been linked to Instagram's "Add Yours" sticker, which lets people invite their followers to create and share their own versions. The result is a simple combination of nostalgia, social media participation and AI image generation, giving users a new way to revisit the look of the 1980s.