AI Is Taking Over Routine Work. 5 Skills Professionals Need To Stay Relevant

Artificial intelligence is changing the workplace. But knowing how to use AI may not be enough to stay ahead.

As AI takes over routine analysis, information processing and repetitive tasks, the value of human judgement is becoming more important. Professionals will increasingly need to combine technology skills with business understanding and the ability to make sound decisions.

That shift is also reflected in the Management Accounting Competency Index (MACI) developed by IMA.

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"AI is changing the workplace faster than many organisations anticipated, but the skills that will keep professionals relevant are not purely technical," Arindam Ghosh, Head - India & South Asia, IMA, told NDTV.

So, what skills will matter most in an AI-driven economy?

1. Technology And AI Fluency

Professionals do not necessarily need to become programmers. But they need to understand how AI works, where it can help and where it can go wrong. Knowing how to use AI tools can improve productivity. But the bigger advantage will come from knowing how to use them responsibly.

A professional who can use AI to analyse information, identify patterns and generate insights will have an edge. But they must also be able to check whether the output is accurate. In simple terms, AI literacy will become as important as knowing how to use basic workplace software.

2. Analytical Thinking

AI can process huge amounts of information in seconds. The challenge is figuring out what that information actually means. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 identifies analytical thinking as the most sought-after core skill, with seven in 10 companies considering it essential. This makes analytical thinking particularly valuable.

Professionals will need to ask the right questions, challenge assumptions, identify patterns and separate useful information from noise. AI may provide an answer. But humans will still need to decide whether it is the right answer.

3. Business Understanding

Technical knowledge alone cannot drive business decisions. Employees across finance, operations, HR, marketing and IT increasingly need to understand how their work affects the wider organisation. The MACI framework covers areas such as strategy and planning, forecasting, risk management, opportunity identification and technology oversight.

This points to a broader change in the workplace. Business understanding is no longer limited to senior management or finance teams. A marketing professional, for example, may need to understand how a campaign affects revenue. An HR professional may need to assess the financial impact of hiring decisions. The ability to connect individual tasks with larger business outcomes will become increasingly important.

4. Strategic Thinking And Problem-Solving

AI is good at processing information. It is far less useful when the problem itself has not been clearly defined. Professionals will therefore need to move beyond simply completing tasks. They will need to understand problems, identify opportunities and decide what should happen next.

Strategic thinking involves looking beyond the immediate answer. Should the company invest more? Is a particular risk worth taking? Should a new opportunity be pursued? What could go wrong?

These are decisions where context and judgement matter. "Professionals will need to ask better questions, interpret data critically, understand business implications and translate insights into decisions," Ghosh said.

5. Communication, Adaptability And Human Judgement

There is another category of skills that AI cannot easily replace. Communication, collaboration, creativity, adaptability and emotional intelligence will remain critical as workplaces become more technology-driven.

In fact, these skills could become even more valuable. When an AI tool can produce a report or presentation in seconds, the ability to explain an idea clearly, persuade colleagues and work with different teams can become a bigger differentiator.

The same applies to adaptability. Technology will continue to change. Tools that are popular today may be replaced tomorrow. Professionals who are comfortable learning new systems and changing how they work will be better placed to keep up.

AI Will Not Replace Judgement

The biggest workplace shift may therefore not be about humans versus machines. It could be about humans who know how to work with machines versus those who do not.

AI can generate information. Professionals need to turn that information into decisions. That requires a mix of technology fluency, analytical thinking, business acumen, strategic planning and human judgement.

"AI adoption cannot be reduced to buying new tools. The real competitive advantage will come from developing people who can use those tools responsibly, strategically and effectively," Ghosh added.