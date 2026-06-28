Techie Shares Experience At AI-Dependent Company, Lists Five Reasons Behind Resignation Plan

A discussion has started online after a tech employee shared frustration about workplace pressure linked to the use of AI coding tools. The employee said the new system has made deadlines shorter and work expectations harder to manage, pushing the employee toward resigning from the job. The employee posted the experience on Reddit's r/IndianWorkplace forum under the title, "I am about to resign from my job because of AI."

In the post, the employee said the team was already working under tight deadlines that were often changed without warning. The pressure increased after the company introduced AI licences for developers.

The employee explained that while the AI tool can produce large amounts of code quickly, it is not perfect and often creates hidden bugs. Developers then have to spend extra time reviewing, debugging and fixing the code before it can be used in production.

Photo Credit: Go to IndianWorkplace/Reddit

The employee said management did not consider this extra workload while setting deadlines and treated AI like a "magic wand" that produces perfect results instantly.

The post also shared that the employee was already unhappy at the company due to limited professional and career growth, along with the firm's financial difficulties. Almost every task was marked as "ASAP", "urgent" or "priority", making it difficult to take leave.

Describing the work environment, the employee said the team's culture made the workplace feel like a school where students would be reprimanded for not finishing homework on time.

Although the job market is tough, the employee expressed confidence in personal skills and experience and said there was confidence about finding another opportunity. The employee added that the decision to resign was made to protect personal sanity.

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly went viral online and sparked discussion about the job market.

One user commented, "Same issue everywhere."

Another user noted, "Don't resign without another offer. The market is brutal."