Tennis star Novak Djokovic has been named a global strategic advisor at private equity firm General Atlantic, the company announced on Tuesday. Djokovic will work closely with the firm's leadership, portfolio companies and investors. He is expected to share perspectives on leadership, resilience and innovation as part of General Atlantic's commitment to excellence.

The announcement comes just days before Djokovic is due to play at Wimbledon, where he will be chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title.

According to a press release, the move builds on Djokovic's growing business interests. He invested in wellness brand Waterdrop in 2023 and co-founded supplement company SILA in 2024. In 2025, he launched clean snack food firm Cob Foods and has also backed wearables company Incrediwear.

Bloomberg reported that General Atlantic hopes to use Djokovic's network to increase its presence in the health and wellness sector.

"General Atlantic has spent decades backing founders who refuse to accept the limits others set for them - that instinct resonates deeply with me," said Novak Djokovic, 24-time Grand Slam Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist. "The principles that drive performance at the highest level of sport are the same ones that build great businesses: discipline, long-term thinking, and the courage to keep improving. I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of what Bill and the team are building."

Since turning professional at age 15, Mr Djokovic has officially cemented his status as the undisputed greatest tennis player of all time, redefining athletic excellence through an unmatched list of historic achievements. Over a legendary career marked by flawless precision and unparalleled mental fortitude, he has captured a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, completed the historic triple Career Grand Slam, and secured an Olympic Gold medal at the Paris 2024 Games to achieve the elusive Career Super Slam. His historic dominance includes an all-time record of 428 weeks at World No. 1, a record eight Year-End No. 1 finishes, and an unprecedented 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles, firmly establishing his legacy as a global sports icon.