Farmhouse, Scorpio, And More: Changed Lifestyle Of Ram Temple Theft Accused

Two men from the same family have emerged at the centre of the Ayodhya Ram temple theft case. Anukalp Mishra and his brother-in-law, Lavkush Mishra, are among the eight arrested in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the temple's donation boxes.

Anukalp had managed to get Lavkush appointed to his team that was tasked with counting the cash and other valuables donated by devotees. He is now being viewed as the mastermind of the racket that has sent shockwaves through the nation's political corridors.

A visit to his village in Ayodhya made new revelations about his upgraded lifestyle. For starters, his house stands out starkly from the rest. At first glance, it came across as the most luxurious property in Basava village.

While the Mishras were not home, a relative who lived next door claimed that the two families had a dispute.

His neighbours also pointed to a dramatic shift in the family's financial situation. Many claimed the household was in "dire" financial straits not long ago, but now wants for nothing. Notably, several villagers refrained from describing Anukalp as a "good person."

Read: Lifestyle Changed After Ram Temple Donation Theft? Cops Raid Suspects' Homes

Anukalp Mishra's grandfather, Rajendra Prasad Mishra, further informed the police that his father works as a property dealer and lives elsewhere. He also revealed that his grandson had organised a grand seven-day religious event in the village on April 30, complete with a kathavachak, or religious preacher.

The grandfather claimed he met Anukalp at the event, but wasn't aware of the details of the temple theft case.

Several key figures attended the event, including Champat Rai, former general secretary of the Ram temple trust, who was seen in photos alongside Mishra. Ayodhya mayor and a representative of the district panchayat president were also present. Questions now arise over the source of the funds for such a big event.

The locals also claimed that Anukalp Mishra had recently built a farmhouse on the village's outskirts. It has also emerged that he had bought a house in Ayodhya last year, now valued at about Rs 65 lakh.

His neighbours added that while he already owned a vehicle, he was in the process of booking a Scorpio SUV.

Read: CCTV Camera Covered, Cash Hidden In Toilet: Inside Story Of Ram Temple Theft

Mishra, who worked in a bank's outsourcing team, joined the temple's donation counting team about three years ago. He soon got his brother-in-law, Lavkush Mishra, deployed in the same team through the bank's outsourcing agency.

Lavkush, who is from a village in the Rudauli area of Ayodhya, lives in a rented house and has recently bought a motorcycle worth over a lakh, his neighbours said.

The police are now probing the assets and financial status of all eight accused to establish a money trail in the theft case.