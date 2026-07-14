Top IITs Offer Career-Focused Short-Term AI Programmes, Check Details

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform industries, the demand for AI skills is rising rapidly across education and the job market. Students and working professionals looking to upskill can explore career-focused short-term AI programmes offered online by some of India's top Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

These programmes cover a wide range of topics, including AI fundamentals, Python programming, generative AI, prompt engineering, machine learning, data science, and agentic AI.

Advanced Certificate in Agentic AI - IIT Delhi

This six-month online programme focuses on developing autonomous AI systems capable of performing tasks with minimal human intervention. Participants also get the opportunity to work on live projects as part of the curriculum.

Executive Programme in AI and Data Science - IIT Delhi

Designed for mid-career professionals and managers, this programme focuses on applying AI and data science to support strategic business decision-making and solve real-world organisational challenges.

AI for Aspiring Engineers - IIT Madras

A beginner-friendly programme, this course introduces learners to the fundamentals of artificial intelligence and Python programming. It is particularly beneficial for engineering students looking to build a strong foundation in AI.

Prompt Engineering - IIT Madras

With the growing adoption of AI tools such as ChatGPT, prompt engineering has become a highly sought-after skill. This short-term course teaches learners how to write effective prompts to generate accurate, relevant, and high-quality responses from AI models.

Executive Postgraduate Certificate In Generative AI - IIT Kharagpur

This eight-month online programme is designed for graduates with a background in science, computer science, or engineering, as well as working professionals. The curriculum covers generative AI, chatbot development, and AI safety.

AI And Machine Learning Professional Course - IIT Kanpur

This programme prepares learners for careers in artificial intelligence by equipping them with industry-relevant skills in machine learning and deep learning through hands-on practical training.

Generative AI For Professionals - IIT Patna

Designed for working professionals, this programme focuses on the practical applications of generative AI in business and workplace environments. It aims to help learners improve productivity and streamline organisational processes using AI tools.

Why Should You Consider These AI Courses?

These programmes are taught by experienced IIT faculty members and industry experts, offering learners a blend of academic knowledge and practical exposure. Since most courses are delivered online, students and working professionals can pursue them alongside their studies or full-time jobs, making them a flexible option for upskilling in one of today's fastest-growing technology domains.