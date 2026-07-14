After Class 12, These Courses Can Help You Earn Up To Rs 40,000 A Month

Students who want to begin their careers soon after completing Class 12, instead of pursuing long-term degree programmes immediately, have several short-term certificate course options that can help them gain industry-relevant skills and improve their employability.

Many institutes offer six-month certificate courses that focus on practical training, enabling students to develop job-ready skills in a short period. These programmes are designed to prepare freshers for entry-level roles across different industries.

Among the most popular options is Digital Marketing, where students learn skills such as Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Google Ads, and Social Media Marketing. After completing the course, candidates can pursue roles such as digital marketer or SEO executive. Entry-level salaries are generally estimated to range between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 per month, depending on the employer, location, and individual skills.

Students with a creative bent can consider Graphic Designing courses. These programmes typically include training in tools such as Adobe Photoshop and other design software. After completion, candidates may find opportunities as graphic designers or in other design-related roles, with starting salaries often ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 35,000 per month.

Another career option is Web Designing, where students learn technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. These skills can open opportunities in front-end web development, with entry-level salary packages generally ranging between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000 per month.

For students interested in administrative or office-based careers, Diploma in Computer Applications (DCA), office management, and data entry courses remain popular choices. These programmes typically cover MS Office, Microsoft Excel, and other office productivity tools. After completing the course, candidates can apply for positions such as Data Entry Operator or Office Assistant, with starting salaries usually ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month.

While these short-term courses can help students enter the workforce quickly, career experts advise aspirants to choose programmes based on their interests, aptitude, and long-term career goals. Salary packages may vary depending on factors such as skills, experience, employer, and location.