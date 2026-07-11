Mother Washed Police Uniforms For 20 Years, Son Clears BPSC, Becomes Revenue Officer

Success knows no boundaries. It often comes to those who pursue their dreams with unwavering determination, patience, and resilience. Cracking a competitive government examination is never easy-it demands years of hard work, discipline, perseverance, and an unshakable commitment to the goal. While success may take time, it ultimately rewards those who refuse to give up despite overwhelming odds.

Bihar, a state renowned for producing talented civil service aspirants, has once again witnessed an inspiring success story. Time and again, students from the state have overcome financial hardships and personal struggles to prove that determination can triumph over adversity.

The latest example comes from Vaishali district, where Dharmendra Kumar, the son of a humble washerman family from Jandaha Bazaar, has scripted an extraordinary journey. He cleared the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Combined Competitive Examination and secured the post of Revenue Officer, proving that no obstacle is too great for those determined to succeed.

Dharmendra's path to success was marked by years of hardship. His father worked as a daily-wage labourer to support the family, while his mother, Rekha Devi, has spent the past two decades washing the uniforms of police personnel at the Jandaha police station. Every rupee she earned through her labour was devoted to funding her son's education and helping him pursue his dream.

Crediting his achievement to his mother's unwavering sacrifices and the constant encouragement he received from police personnel at the station, Dharmendra said their support kept him motivated throughout his preparation.

Overcome with emotion, Rekha Devi said the police personnel at the Jandaha police station had always stood by her and encouraged her. After spending more than 20 years washing their uniforms, she said she never imagined that her years of struggle would one day culminate in her son's remarkable achievement.

Dharmendra's success sparked celebrations across the region. Circle Inspector Vijay Kumar Singh and Station House Officer Anamika Kumari invited the newly appointed Revenue Officer to the police station, where he was felicitated with flower garlands and sweets. The police officials described his achievement as a matter of pride not only for his family but also for the entire region, saying it would inspire thousands of young aspirants preparing for competitive examinations.

Villagers also joined the celebrations by taking out a procession through the village with drums and music, turning Dharmendra's success into a moment of collective pride.

Despite securing a prestigious government post, Dharmendra has already set his sights on a bigger goal. Speaking to the media, he said he now aspires to clear the next BPSC examination and become a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

"I have witnessed my mother's years of struggle. She washed other people's khaki uniforms at the police station to educate me. My next dream is to become a DSP so that the mother who spent years washing khaki uniforms can one day see her own son wearing one with pride," he said.