Meet The Siblings From Bihar Who Became Government Officers In The Same Week

A brother-sister duo from Hajipur in Bihar's Vaishali district has proved that determination, resilience, and family support can help overcome even the toughest challenges. Amit Anand and his sister Arpita Singh achieved a remarkable feat by becoming government officers within the same week, inspiring lakhs of government job aspirants.

After losing their father at a young age, the siblings continued their education with financial support from their grandfather's pension. Their perseverance and hard work eventually helped them secure prestigious government jobs.

Speaking to NDTV, Amit Anand said he has been selected as a Probationary Officer (PO) in the banking sector through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recruitment process. His sister, Arpita Singh, cleared the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Combined Competitive Examination and has been appointed as a Block Panchayati Raj Officer (BPRO).

According to the family, this is believed to be the first instance in the Hajipur region where siblings from the same household have become government officers at nearly the same time.

Amit said the family's celebrations began on June 12, 2026, when the IBPS Reserve List results were announced, and he was selected as a Bank PO. Just a week later, on June 20, 2026, the results of the 70th BPSC Combined Competitive Examination were declared, and Arpita also cleared the examination, doubling the family's celebrations.

Amit is currently undergoing training as a Bank PO in Pune, while Arpita is set to begin her career as a Block Panchayati Raj Officer.